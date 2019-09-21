Reviewing Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)’s and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s results

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) compete with each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 31 1.59 N/A 3.29 9.95 Full House Resorts Inc. 2 0.34 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Full House Resorts Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0.00% 56.9% 11.6% Full House Resorts Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Full House Resorts Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Full House Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30.5 is Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -8.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Full House Resorts Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.7% are Full House Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. -0.15% 2.48% 2.16% 7.42% -3.45% 23.91% Full House Resorts Inc. 4.4% 1.06% -26.28% -19.15% -37.5% -5.94%

For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. had bullish trend while Full House Resorts Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. beats Full House Resorts Inc.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns StockmanÂ’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, which has 18,900 square feet of gaming space. Additionally, the company offers gaming services, which include slot machines, table games, and keno. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.