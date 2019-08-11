Reviewing Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)’s and Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY)’s results

As Resorts & Casinos companies, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 30 1.34 N/A 3.29 9.95 Empire Resorts Inc. 11 1.47 N/A -4.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Empire Resorts Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0.00% 56.9% 11.6% Empire Resorts Inc. 0.00% -77.3% -18.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Empire Resorts Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Empire Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential downside is -10.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Empire Resorts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2%. About 0.9% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Empire Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. -0.15% 2.48% 2.16% 7.42% -3.45% 23.91% Empire Resorts Inc. 1.98% 1.77% -29.86% -22.28% -33.31% -3.55%

For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. had bullish trend while Empire Resorts Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Empire Resorts Inc.