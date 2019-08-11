Reviewing Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)’s and Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY)’s results

As Resorts & Casinos companies, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|30
|1.34
|N/A
|3.29
|9.95
|Empire Resorts Inc.
|11
|1.47
|N/A
|-4.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Empire Resorts Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|0.00%
|56.9%
|11.6%
|Empire Resorts Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.3%
|-18.6%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Empire Resorts Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Empire Resorts Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential downside is -10.21%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Empire Resorts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2%. About 0.9% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Empire Resorts Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|-0.15%
|2.48%
|2.16%
|7.42%
|-3.45%
|23.91%
|Empire Resorts Inc.
|1.98%
|1.77%
|-29.86%
|-22.28%
|-33.31%
|-3.55%
For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. had bullish trend while Empire Resorts Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Empire Resorts Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.