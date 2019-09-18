Reviewing Hillenbrand Inc. (HI)’s and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)’s results

Both Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand Inc. 37 1.08 N/A 2.65 12.69 John Bean Technologies Corporation 107 1.78 N/A 3.79 31.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hillenbrand Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation. John Bean Technologies Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Hillenbrand Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hillenbrand Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hillenbrand Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8% John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Hillenbrand Inc.’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, John Bean Technologies Corporation is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hillenbrand Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival John Bean Technologies Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. John Bean Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Hillenbrand Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Hillenbrand Inc. has a 54.84% upside potential and a consensus target price of $48. John Bean Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $125 average target price and a 15.14% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Hillenbrand Inc. looks more robust than John Bean Technologies Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.4% of Hillenbrand Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are John Bean Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18% John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24%

For the past year Hillenbrand Inc. has -11.18% weaker performance while John Bean Technologies Corporation has 65.24% stronger performance.

Summary

John Bean Technologies Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Hillenbrand Inc.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.