Reviewing Hillenbrand Inc. (HI)’s and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand Inc. 41 1.36 N/A 2.65 14.63 Donaldson Company Inc. 49 2.14 N/A 2.38 21.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Donaldson Company Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hillenbrand Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Hillenbrand Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 36% 14.6%

Risk & Volatility

Hillenbrand Inc.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Donaldson Company Inc. on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hillenbrand Inc. are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Donaldson Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Donaldson Company Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hillenbrand Inc. and Donaldson Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Hillenbrand Inc.’s upside potential is 23.49% at a $48 consensus price target. Competitively Donaldson Company Inc. has an average price target of $49, with potential upside of 2.55%. The results provided earlier shows that Hillenbrand Inc. appears more favorable than Donaldson Company Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hillenbrand Inc. and Donaldson Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80% and 82% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Hillenbrand Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Donaldson Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hillenbrand Inc. -2.51% -8.92% -11.59% -21.07% -16.52% 2.35% Donaldson Company Inc. -4.35% -4.35% 1.59% -7.88% 6.88% 16.06%

For the past year Hillenbrand Inc. has weaker performance than Donaldson Company Inc.

Summary

Donaldson Company Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Hillenbrand Inc.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.