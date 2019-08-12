Reviewing Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC)’s and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.45 N/A 3.21 33.27 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 3.08 N/A 5.10 0.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4%

Risk & Volatility

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4 Quick Ratio. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has a -1.81% downside potential and an average target price of $104.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.8% and 75.8% respectively. 0.1% are Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15%

For the past year Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. was more bullish than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.