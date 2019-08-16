Reviewing Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC)’s and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s results

We are contrasting Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.43 N/A 3.21 33.27 Hologic Inc. 47 4.02 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Hologic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Hologic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hologic Inc.’s 0.74 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Hologic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Hologic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -0.71% at a $104.25 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Hologic Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 0.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Hologic Inc. looks more robust than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Hologic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 99.1%. 0.1% are Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hologic Inc.

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats Hologic Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.