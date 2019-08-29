Reviewing Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC)’s and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.49 N/A 3.21 33.27 CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 10.76% at a $119 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.8% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.33% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, CAS Medical Systems Inc. has 15.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats CAS Medical Systems Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.