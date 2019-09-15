Reviewing Hill International Inc. (HIL)’s and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s results

We are comparing Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.45 0.00 PaySign Inc. 11 18.45 N/A 0.06 243.28

Demonstrates Hill International Inc. and PaySign Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hill International Inc. and PaySign Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.88 beta indicates that Hill International Inc. is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PaySign Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hill International Inc. Its rival PaySign Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Hill International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PaySign Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hill International Inc. and PaySign Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PaySign Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PaySign Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 41.34% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of Hill International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.7% of PaySign Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Hill International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, PaySign Inc. has 37.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85%

For the past year Hill International Inc. was less bullish than PaySign Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PaySign Inc. beats Hill International Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.