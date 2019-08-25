Reviewing Hill International Inc. (HIL)’s and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s results

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.40 N/A -0.45 0.00 Newtek Business Services Corp. 21 7.83 N/A 1.95 11.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hill International Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hill International Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8%

Volatility and Risk

Hill International Inc.’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Newtek Business Services Corp.’s 27.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hill International Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Newtek Business Services Corp. has a consensus price target of $20.5, with potential downside of -8.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hill International Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 19.9%. Insiders held 1.7% of Hill International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Newtek Business Services Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% Newtek Business Services Corp. -0.14% -5.31% 0.75% 13% 1.94% 23.62%

For the past year Hill International Inc. has weaker performance than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Summary

Newtek Business Services Corp. beats Hill International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.