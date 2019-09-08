Reviewing Hill International Inc. (HIL)’s and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s results

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.45 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 266 10.21 N/A 9.15 31.06

Table 1 highlights Hill International Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hill International Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

Hill International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.88 beta. FleetCor Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hill International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, FleetCor Technologies Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Hill International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hill International Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of FleetCor Technologies Inc. is $280.5, which is potential -7.32% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of Hill International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.1% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Hill International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, FleetCor Technologies Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01%

For the past year Hill International Inc. was less bullish than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Hill International Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.