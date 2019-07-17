Reviewing Hill International Inc. (HIL)’s and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s results

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.39 N/A -0.56 0.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 141 3.34 N/A 4.20 35.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hill International Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Hill International Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.6% of Hill International Inc. shares and 0% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Hill International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.7% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. -3.43% -18.48% -30.56% -27.88% -59.46% -26.95% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.72% 2.12% 15.89% 35.16% 82.54% 46.35%

For the past year Hill International Inc. has -26.95% weaker performance while Euronet Worldwide Inc. has 46.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats Hill International Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.