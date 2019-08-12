Reviewing Hill International Inc. (HIL)’s and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s results

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.45 N/A -0.45 0.00 Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.88 beta indicates that Hill International Inc. is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Atento S.A.’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

Hill International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Atento S.A. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Hill International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atento S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Hill International Inc. and Atento S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Atento S.A.’s potential upside is 195.45% and its consensus price target is $6.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hill International Inc. and Atento S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 90%. 1.7% are Hill International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.76% are Atento S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9%

For the past year Hill International Inc. had bullish trend while Atento S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Atento S.A. beats Hill International Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.