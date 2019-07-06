Reviewing Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)’s and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s results

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties Inc. 44 6.24 N/A 1.36 32.69 Boston Properties Inc. 130 7.35 N/A 3.20 41.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Boston Properties Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Highwoods Properties Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Highwoods Properties Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Boston Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.1% Boston Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Highwoods Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Boston Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Highwoods Properties Inc. and Boston Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Boston Properties Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$50 is Highwoods Properties Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.28%. Boston Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $135.2 consensus price target and a 2.53% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Highwoods Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than Boston Properties Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Highwoods Properties Inc. and Boston Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 99%. Insiders held 0.9% of Highwoods Properties Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Boston Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highwoods Properties Inc. 0.38% -3.63% -4.4% 1% -3.5% 14.58% Boston Properties Inc. 2.54% -2.31% 0.13% 7.75% 9.35% 18.96%

For the past year Highwoods Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boston Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Boston Properties Inc. beats Highwoods Properties Inc.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The trustÂ’s portfolio includes office, industrial, and retail properties. Highwoods Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.