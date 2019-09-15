Reviewing Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO)’s and Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC)’s results

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) and Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC) are two firms in the Metal Fabrication that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway Holdings Limited 3 0.48 N/A -0.17 0.00 Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 14 0.56 N/A 0.81 16.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Highway Holdings Limited and Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Highway Holdings Limited and Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.9% -3.9% Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Highway Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Highway Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Highway Holdings Limited and Mayville Engineering Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 78.2%. Highway Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 10.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highway Holdings Limited -2.43% -21.22% -29.8% -28.35% -48.75% -16.92% Mayville Engineering Company Inc. -11.01% -4.15% 0% 0% 0% -20.04%

For the past year Highway Holdings Limited was less bearish than Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Summary

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. beats Highway Holdings Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, and automation equipment. The companyÂ’s products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process and provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company primarily serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, the United States/Mexico, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.