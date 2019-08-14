Reviewing Highpower International Inc. (HPJ)’s and Its Peers results

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Highpower International Inc. has 11% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. 32.9% of Highpower International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Highpower International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International Inc. 0.00% 19.70% 5.30% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Highpower International Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International Inc. N/A 4 4.76 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Highpower International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Highpower International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highpower International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.77

The potential upside of the competitors is 75.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Highpower International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highpower International Inc. 0% 1.6% 25.71% 47.35% 56.14% 105.07% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Highpower International Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Highpower International Inc. are 1 and 0.7. Competitively, Highpower International Inc.’s competitors have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Highpower International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Highpower International Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Highpower International Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.01. Competitively, Highpower International Inc.’s competitors are 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Highpower International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Highpower International Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.