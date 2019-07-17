Reviewing HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)’s and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s results

Both HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.74 N/A 0.22 10.32 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 14.28 N/A 2.00 15.97

In table 1 we can see HighPoint Resources Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Viper Energy Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. HighPoint Resources Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Viper Energy Partners LP, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has HighPoint Resources Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

HighPoint Resources Corporation has a 3.28 beta, while its volatility is 228.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1.28 beta which is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Viper Energy Partners LP which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HighPoint Resources Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 6 3.00

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 297.35% and an $6 average target price. Viper Energy Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $43 average target price and a 41.12% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that HighPoint Resources Corporation seems more appealing than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 67.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -4.24% -15.67% -12.06% -49.55% -63.67% -9.24% Viper Energy Partners LP -1.24% -5.9% -6.94% 0.35% 7.7% 22.5%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 11 of the 11 factors HighPoint Resources Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.