Reviewing HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)’s and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s results

This is a contrast between HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 1 -0.20 106.83M 0.22 5.71 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 0.00 52.44M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HighPoint Resources Corporation and Houston American Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 7,741,304,347.83% 4.6% 2.3% Houston American Energy Corp. 26,338,523,355.10% -5.8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

HighPoint Resources Corporation has a 3.07 beta, while its volatility is 207.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Houston American Energy Corp.’s 0.2 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HighPoint Resources Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Houston American Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Houston American Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for HighPoint Resources Corporation and Houston American Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

HighPoint Resources Corporation has a 98.41% upside potential and an average target price of $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HighPoint Resources Corporation and Houston American Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 3.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Houston American Energy Corp. has 16.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation has -49.8% weaker performance while Houston American Energy Corp. has 10.99% stronger performance.

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 7 of the 12 factors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.