Reviewing HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)’s and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s results

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.59 N/A 0.22 5.71 Cimarex Energy Co. 64 1.87 N/A 6.62 7.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of HighPoint Resources Corporation and Cimarex Energy Co. Cimarex Energy Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cimarex Energy Co.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HighPoint Resources Corporation and Cimarex Energy Co.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.07 beta means HighPoint Resources Corporation’s volatility is 207.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cimarex Energy Co. has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HighPoint Resources Corporation is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cimarex Energy Co. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Cimarex Energy Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

HighPoint Resources Corporation and Cimarex Energy Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 4 7 2.64

HighPoint Resources Corporation has an average target price of $6, and a 404.20% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cimarex Energy Co.’s consensus target price is $83.82, while its potential upside is 94.84%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HighPoint Resources Corporation seems more appealing than Cimarex Energy Co.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HighPoint Resources Corporation and Cimarex Energy Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 97.8%. 2.5% are HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co. has weaker performance than HighPoint Resources Corporation

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats on 9 of the 12 factors HighPoint Resources Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.