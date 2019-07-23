Reviewing HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)’s and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.68 N/A 0.22 10.32 Chaparral Energy Inc. 6 0.87 N/A 0.67 7.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Chaparral Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. HighPoint Resources Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Chaparral Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HighPoint Resources Corporation and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -11.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HighPoint Resources Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Chaparral Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Chaparral Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

HighPoint Resources Corporation and Chaparral Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 331.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HighPoint Resources Corporation and Chaparral Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 98.4%. Insiders held 2% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Chaparral Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -4.24% -15.67% -12.06% -49.55% -63.67% -9.24% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.56% -11.15% -30.56% -63.92% -71.06% 8.54%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Chaparral Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Chaparral Energy Inc. beats HighPoint Resources Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.