Reviewing Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s results

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 State Street Corporation 61 1.59 N/A 5.89 9.86

Table 1 demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and State Street Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and State Street Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively the average price target of State Street Corporation is $61.83, which is potential 20.50% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.