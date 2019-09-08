Reviewing Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s results

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.06
Demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares and 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.73%
|1.1%
|5.98%
|0%
|4.12%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund was more bullish than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
