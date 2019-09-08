Reviewing Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s results

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares and 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund was more bullish than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.