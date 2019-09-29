Reviewing Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.48

In table 1 we can see Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 1.87%. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.