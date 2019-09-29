Reviewing Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
In table 1 we can see Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 1.87%. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
