Reviewing Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.90 N/A 1.14 9.34

Demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.44% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.