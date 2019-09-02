Reviewing Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

We are contrasting Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
