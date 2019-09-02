Reviewing Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

We are contrasting Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.