Reviewing Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The competitors have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s rivals beat Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.