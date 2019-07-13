Reviewing Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|N/A
|14
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|1.86
|1.65
|2.56
The competitors have a potential upside of 129.95%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|-1.41%
|-2.06%
|-2.63%
|-13.16%
|-16.69%
|4.14%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s rivals beat Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
