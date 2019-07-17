Reviewing Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.92 N/A 0.29 28.84

Table 1 demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.