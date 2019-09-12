Reviewing Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR)’s and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s results

Both Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.30 N/A 0.80 2.65 Pretium Resources Inc. 10 5.04 N/A 0.26 41.85

Table 1 highlights Hi-Crush Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pretium Resources Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Hi-Crush Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Hi-Crush Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hi-Crush Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Hi-Crush Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Pretium Resources Inc. is $20.13, which is potential 69.02% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.24% of Pretium Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hi-Crush Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06% Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28%

For the past year Hi-Crush Inc. has -41.06% weaker performance while Pretium Resources Inc. has 28.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Pretium Resources Inc. beats Hi-Crush Inc.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.