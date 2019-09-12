Reviewing Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR)’s and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s results

Both Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|3
|0.30
|N/A
|0.80
|2.65
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|10
|5.04
|N/A
|0.26
|41.85
Table 1 highlights Hi-Crush Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pretium Resources Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Hi-Crush Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Hi-Crush Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 has Hi-Crush Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Hi-Crush Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively the average target price of Pretium Resources Inc. is $20.13, which is potential 69.02% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.24% of Pretium Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hi-Crush Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|4.46%
|-17.58%
|-38.84%
|-51.04%
|-86.16%
|-41.06%
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|-6.15%
|10.5%
|47.68%
|41.15%
|31.71%
|28.28%
For the past year Hi-Crush Inc. has -41.06% weaker performance while Pretium Resources Inc. has 28.28% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Pretium Resources Inc. beats Hi-Crush Inc.
Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
