Reviewing Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR)’s and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)’s results

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.23 N/A 0.80 2.65 Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hi-Crush Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hi-Crush Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.91 shows that Hi-Crush Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alexco Resource Corp.’s beta is 0.26 which is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hi-Crush Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Alexco Resource Corp. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Alexco Resource Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hi-Crush Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares and 34% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares. 0.7% are Hi-Crush Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Alexco Resource Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06% Alexco Resource Corp. -5.56% 53.15% 68.32% 58.88% 41.68% 80.87%

For the past year Hi-Crush Inc. has -41.06% weaker performance while Alexco Resource Corp. has 80.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Hi-Crush Inc. beats Alexco Resource Corp.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.