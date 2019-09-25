Reviewing HEXO Corp. (HEXO)’s and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s results

As Drugs – Generic companies, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HEXO Corp.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|7
|2.72
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see HEXO Corp. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has HEXO Corp. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HEXO Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for HEXO Corp. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HEXO Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $10.33, while its potential upside is 51.91%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both HEXO Corp. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.15% and 1.3% respectively. HEXO Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 8.04%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HEXO Corp.
|-0.23%
|-20.82%
|-45.59%
|-19.62%
|34.51%
|24.2%
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|-3.31%
|-38%
|-29.65%
|-63.66%
|-49.9%
|-51.13%
For the past year HEXO Corp. had bullish trend while Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors HEXO Corp.
