Reviewing HEXO Corp. (HEXO)’s and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s results

As Drugs – Generic companies, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 7 2.72 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see HEXO Corp. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HEXO Corp. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for HEXO Corp. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $10.33, while its potential upside is 51.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HEXO Corp. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.15% and 1.3% respectively. HEXO Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 8.04%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2% Organogenesis Holdings Inc. -3.31% -38% -29.65% -63.66% -49.9% -51.13%

For the past year HEXO Corp. had bullish trend while Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors HEXO Corp.