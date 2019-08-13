Reviewing HEXO Corp. (HEXO)’s and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)’s results

As Drugs – Generic companies, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.47 N/A 0.02 475.26

Table 1 highlights HEXO Corp. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.15% of HEXO Corp. shares and 75.9% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. shares. HEXO Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 8.04%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8%

For the past year HEXO Corp. was more bullish than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats HEXO Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.