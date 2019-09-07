Reviewing HEXO Corp. (HEXO)’s and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s results

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.53 N/A 2.56 21.43

Table 1 highlights HEXO Corp. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of HEXO Corp. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 21.4% 14.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.15% of HEXO Corp. shares and 97.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. HEXO Corp.’s share held by insiders are 8.04%. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.69% -3.16% 10.58% 31.56% -30.44% 36.16%

For the past year HEXO Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors HEXO Corp.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.