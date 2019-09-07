Reviewing HEXO Corp. (HEXO)’s and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s results

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HEXO Corp.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|53
|3.53
|N/A
|2.56
|21.43
Table 1 highlights HEXO Corp. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of HEXO Corp. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HEXO Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|21.4%
|14.7%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 9.15% of HEXO Corp. shares and 97.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. HEXO Corp.’s share held by insiders are 8.04%. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HEXO Corp.
|-0.23%
|-20.82%
|-45.59%
|-19.62%
|34.51%
|24.2%
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.69%
|-3.16%
|10.58%
|31.56%
|-30.44%
|36.16%
For the past year HEXO Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors HEXO Corp.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
