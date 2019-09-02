Reviewing Hexindai Inc. (HX)’s and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s results

This is a contrast between Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai Inc. 3 1.53 N/A 0.06 37.05 Bat Group Inc. 1 2.31 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hexindai Inc. and Bat Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hexindai Inc. and Bat Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.3% of Hexindai Inc. shares and 6.7% of Bat Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.65% of Bat Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexindai Inc. 1.8% -7.76% -20.98% -13.41% -76.21% -9.6% Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74%

For the past year Hexindai Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bat Group Inc.

Summary

Hexindai Inc. beats Bat Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.