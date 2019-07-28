Reviewing Hexcel Corporation (HXL)’s and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)’s results

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel Corporation 72 3.06 N/A 3.19 21.98 CAE Inc. 23 0.00 N/A 0.85 27.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hexcel Corporation and CAE Inc. CAE Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hexcel Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Hexcel Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CAE Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel Corporation 0.00% 21% 9.8% CAE Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

Hexcel Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, CAE Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hexcel Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival CAE Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Hexcel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CAE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hexcel Corporation and CAE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 CAE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hexcel Corporation has a 1.21% upside potential and an average target price of $84.43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hexcel Corporation and CAE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 73.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Hexcel Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are CAE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexcel Corporation -1.07% 2.05% -1.72% 13.31% 0.26% 22.31% CAE Inc. 1.16% 3.15% 13.66% 27.57% 22.53% 28.34%

For the past year Hexcel Corporation was less bullish than CAE Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Hexcel Corporation beats CAE Inc.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces; and geometric parts for commercial aircrafts, including window frames, primary structure brackets, and fittings, as well as for certain industrial applications. The company sells products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.