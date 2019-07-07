Reviewing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)’s and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)’s results

Both Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.67 N/A 1.33 10.83 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 133 8.20 N/A 4.56 28.56

Demonstrates Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 3% 1.2% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 83% 20.7%

Risk and Volatility

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 0 0 1.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s downside potential is -7.71% at a $14 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is $99.33, which is potential -25.33% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company seems more appealing than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares are held by institutional investors while 22.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -6.06% -12.55% -10.16% -8.27% -18.02% 9.16% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -21.41% -22.39% -2.4% 17.26% 62.16% 31.08%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was less bullish than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.