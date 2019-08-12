Reviewing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)’s and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s results

We are contrasting Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.58 N/A 1.01 14.27 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 20.17 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Network-1 Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 49.1 and its Quick Ratio is 49.1. Network-1 Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Network-1 Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 1 0 2.33 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s upside potential currently stands at 7.12% and an $14 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Network-1 Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 13.7% respectively. About 0.1% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was less bullish than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats Network-1 Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.