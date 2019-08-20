Reviewing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)’s and Its Peers results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.40% 0.50% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company N/A 15 14.27 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 1 4 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

With consensus target price of $16.17, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a potential upside of 23.34%. The rivals have a potential upside of 72.78%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s rivals are 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.