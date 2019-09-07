Reviewing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)’s and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s results

Since Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.61 N/A 1.01 14.27 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.45 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and ClearOne Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.58 beta indicates that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. ClearOne Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival ClearOne Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. ClearOne Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and ClearOne Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20 ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s upside potential currently stands at 4.32% and an $15.2 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.7% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares and 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares. Comparatively, 49.3% are ClearOne Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has weaker performance than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats ClearOne Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.