Reviewing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)’s and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.64 N/A 1.01 14.27 Clearfield Inc. 13 1.99 N/A 0.35 38.41

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Clearfield Inc. Clearfield Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Clearfield Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Clearfield Inc.’s beta is 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Clearfield Inc. is 9 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Clearfield Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Clearfield Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20 Clearfield Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s upside potential is 3.90% at a $15.2 average target price. Clearfield Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average target price and a 55.99% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Clearfield Inc. seems more appealing than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.7% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares and 29.9% of Clearfield Inc. shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.3% of Clearfield Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has weaker performance than Clearfield Inc.

Summary

Clearfield Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.