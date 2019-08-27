Reviewing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)’s and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.58 N/A 1.01 14.27 CalAmp Corp. 12 0.89 N/A 0.03 338.18

Table 1 demonstrates Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and CalAmp Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CalAmp Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.58 shows that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CalAmp Corp. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, CalAmp Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. CalAmp Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and CalAmp Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 1 0 2.33 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

The consensus target price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is $14, with potential upside of 8.28%. Competitively the consensus target price of CalAmp Corp. is $17.25, which is potential 82.35% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, CalAmp Corp. is looking more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and CalAmp Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 79.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of CalAmp Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 8.78% stronger performance while CalAmp Corp. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors CalAmp Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.