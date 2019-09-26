Reviewing Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)’s and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s results

Since Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP 20 1.55 N/A 1.28 15.81 Schlumberger Limited 39 1.45 N/A 1.50 26.58

Table 1 demonstrates Hess Midstream Partners LP and Schlumberger Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Schlumberger Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hess Midstream Partners LP. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hess Midstream Partners LP has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schlumberger Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5% Schlumberger Limited 0.00% 5.8% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Schlumberger Limited is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Schlumberger Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Hess Midstream Partners LP and Schlumberger Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Schlumberger Limited 0 1 5 2.83

Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 23.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24. On the other hand, Schlumberger Limited’s potential upside is 33.67% and its consensus target price is $46.17. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Schlumberger Limited is looking more favorable than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.2% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares and 80% of Schlumberger Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Schlumberger Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73% Schlumberger Limited -0.89% 1.65% -3.38% -11.18% -40.86% 10.78%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP was more bullish than Schlumberger Limited.

Summary

Schlumberger Limited beats on 9 of the 12 factors Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.