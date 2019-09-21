Reviewing Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Hess Midstream Partners LP has 50.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Hess Midstream Partners LP has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hess Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|13.90%
|2.50%
|Industry Average
|2.08%
|24.78%
|8.61%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hess Midstream Partners LP
|N/A
|20
|15.81
|Industry Average
|49.44M
|2.38B
|69.61
Hess Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hess Midstream Partners LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.33
|1.76
|2.54
The potential upside of the rivals is 49.96%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hess Midstream Partners LP and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hess Midstream Partners LP
|-1.32%
|2.49%
|-8.65%
|-4.45%
|-9.31%
|18.73%
|Industry Average
|5.12%
|6.58%
|10.34%
|19.55%
|24.64%
|36.00%
For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP are 1 and 1. Competitively, Hess Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hess Midstream Partners LP.
Dividends
Hess Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Hess Midstream Partners LP’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
