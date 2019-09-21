Reviewing Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hess Midstream Partners LP has 50.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Hess Midstream Partners LP has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.90% 2.50% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP N/A 20 15.81 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Hess Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

The potential upside of the rivals is 49.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hess Midstream Partners LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP are 1 and 1. Competitively, Hess Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Dividends

Hess Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners LP’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.