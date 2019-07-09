Reviewing Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)’s and Its Peers results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hess Midstream Partners LP has 49.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.48% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.04% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.90% 2.50% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP N/A 21 15.91 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Hess Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.81 1.94 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 33.15%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -2.55% -8.16% -5.59% -6.29% 0.5% 19.38% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Hess Midstream Partners LP’s competitors.

Liquidity

Hess Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Hess Midstream Partners LP’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.55 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Dividends

Hess Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Hess Midstream Partners LP’s competitors beat Hess Midstream Partners LP.