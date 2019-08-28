Reviewing Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)’s and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s results

We are comparing Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.48 N/A 1.28 15.81 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4 0.15 N/A -3.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hess Midstream Partners LP and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hess Midstream Partners LP and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP are 1 and 1. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has 3.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Hess Midstream Partners LP and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Hess Midstream Partners LP’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 44.69%. Competitively the average price target of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is $4.33, which is potential 195.56% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.2% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares and 94.2% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend while Forum Energy Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hess Midstream Partners LP beats Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.