Reviewing Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)’s and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s results

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.62 N/A 1.27 15.91 Cactus Inc. 34 3.56 N/A 0.81 44.25

Table 1 demonstrates Hess Midstream Partners LP and Cactus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cactus Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hess Midstream Partners LP. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cactus Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5% Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP. Its rival Cactus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 2.5 respectively. Cactus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hess Midstream Partners LP and Cactus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Cactus Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Hess Midstream Partners LP is $27, with potential upside of 34.00%. On the other hand, Cactus Inc.’s potential upside is 51.30% and its consensus target price is $42. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cactus Inc. is looking more favorable than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.7% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.8% of Cactus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cactus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -2.55% -8.16% -5.59% -6.29% 0.5% 19.38% Cactus Inc. -0.33% -3.48% 2.68% -0.39% 9.18% 31.41%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Cactus Inc.

Summary

Cactus Inc. beats Hess Midstream Partners LP on 11 of the 12 factors.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.