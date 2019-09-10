Reviewing Hess Corporation (HES)’s and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s results

Since Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 61 2.95 N/A -0.62 0.00 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hess Corporation and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1%

Volatility and Risk

Hess Corporation has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s 0.1 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hess Corporation is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Hess Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hess Corporation and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hess Corporation’s upside potential is 12.39% at a $72 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hess Corporation and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 11.2%. About 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.58% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94%

For the past year Hess Corporation had bullish trend while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hess Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.