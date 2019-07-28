Reviewing Hess Corporation (HES)’s and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s results

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 59 2.85 N/A -0.62 0.00 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.49 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hess Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hess Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.95 shows that Hess Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc.’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Corporation. Its rival Lilis Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Hess Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lilis Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hess Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.64% for Hess Corporation with consensus price target of $65.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hess Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.2% and 0%. About 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 10.9% are Lilis Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 2.52% -0.76% 16.14% 9.96% 3.03% 60.59% Lilis Energy Inc. -15.45% -7.96% -46.67% -61.48% -75.87% -24.09%

For the past year Hess Corporation has 60.59% stronger performance while Lilis Energy Inc. has -24.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Hess Corporation beats Lilis Energy Inc.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.