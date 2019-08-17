Reviewing Hess Corporation (HES)’s and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 60 2.80 N/A -0.62 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.78 N/A 5.54 1.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hess Corporation and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.96 beta indicates that Hess Corporation is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hess Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Hess Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hess Corporation and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Hess Corporation’s consensus price target is $65, while its potential upside is 8.66%. Competitively Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has an average price target of $18.14, with potential upside of 109.23%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. seems more appealing than Hess Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hess Corporation and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 0% respectively. 0.8% are Hess Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59%

For the past year Hess Corporation has 60.1% stronger performance while Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has -15.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Hess Corporation.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.