Reviewing Hess Corporation (HES)’s and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s results

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 61 3.04 N/A -0.62 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Hess Corporation and Approach Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hess Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Hess Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. From a competition point of view, Approach Resources Inc. has a 3.07 beta which is 207.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hess Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Approach Resources Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Hess Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hess Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Hess Corporation has an average price target of $72, and a 10.79% upside potential. Competitively Approach Resources Inc. has an average price target of $0.4, with potential upside of 122.22%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Approach Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Hess Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of Hess Corporation shares and 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares. Hess Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Hess Corporation has 60.1% stronger performance while Approach Resources Inc. has -69.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hess Corporation beats Approach Resources Inc.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.