Reviewing Heska Corporation (HSKA)’s and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD)’s results

This is a contrast between Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska Corporation 80 4.42 N/A 0.55 145.71 Psychemedics Corporation 12 1.08 N/A 0.71 12.62

Table 1 demonstrates Heska Corporation and Psychemedics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Psychemedics Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heska Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Heska Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Psychemedics Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3% Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 13.8%

Volatility & Risk

Heska Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1. Competitively, Psychemedics Corporation’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

Heska Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Psychemedics Corporation are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Psychemedics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heska Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of Heska Corporation shares and 59.3% of Psychemedics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Heska Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.4% of Psychemedics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92% Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23%

For the past year Heska Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Psychemedics Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Heska Corporation beats Psychemedics Corporation.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.