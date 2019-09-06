Reviewing Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)’s and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s results

Both Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust 17 1.06 N/A -0.36 0.00 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 7 0.53 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hersha Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that Hersha Hospitality Trust is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Sotherly Hotels Inc. has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares and 38.6% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -6.24% -4.93% -17.18% -16.07% -26.46% -10.95% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 2.9% 2.31% 0.42% 6.45% 2.31% 26.56%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust has -10.95% weaker performance while Sotherly Hotels Inc. has 26.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties. The firm was formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corp. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Williamsburg, Virginia.